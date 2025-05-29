More measles cases confirmed; a case found in Burke County

Additional cases of measles have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 28.

In all, 13 cases were confirmed in Williams County, seven in Cass County, and cases confirmed in Grand Forks County have risen to seven as well. One new case was found in Burke County. Every case confirmed has been in unvaccinated individuals.

The two initial cases from Grand Forks County stemmed from international travel, and subsequent cases confirmed were contacts of those initial cases. No community transmission has been confirmed.

HHS says the individual who tested positive for measles in Burke County reported having traveled to Williams County before getting sick. They said in a news release there may have been exposures at Lindsey’s Grocery Store and Dollar General in Crosby on May 26.

The first cases of measles were detected in North Dakota a month ago. North Dakota Health and Human Services says risk to the public is low because most people are vaccinated against measles. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to contact their health care providers if they are interested in getting vaccinated.