© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Dakota Ethics Commission chair dies

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By North Dakota Monitor,
Mary Steurer
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:38 PM CDT
North Dakota Ethics Commission Chair Dave Anderson listens during a commission meeting on Oct. 23, 2024, in Bismarck. The commission paid tribute to him May 27, 2025, a day after his death.
(Mary Steurer/North Dakota Monitor)
North Dakota Ethics Commission Chair Dave Anderson listens during a commission meeting on Oct. 23, 2024, in Bismarck. The commission paid tribute to him May 27, 2025, a day after his death.

Ethics Commission Chair Dave Anderson died Monday, the commission announced at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Anderson, a Bismarck resident, was one of the original five commissioners appointed to the board in 2019 by former Gov. Doug Burgum and legislative leaders.

“Dave’s leadership of the community tradition was invaluable to help the commission establish itself early on, often helping with logistics processes,” vice chair Ward Koeser said.

A retired brigadier general, Anderson served in the North Dakota Army National Guard for 34 years, which included a deployment to Iraq in 2003 and 2004, according to a biography on the Ethics Commission’s website. At the time of his retirement in 2014, he was the North Dakota National Guard’s Army Component commander.

After retirement, Anderson served as the coordinator for military student services at the University of Mary.

Anderson held an undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.

Commissioners are appointed by a consensus vote of the governor, Senate majority leader and Senate minority leader.
North Dakota Monitor
North Dakota Monitor is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
See stories by North Dakota Monitor
Mary Steurer
Mary Steurer is a reporter based in Bismarck. A native of St. Louis, Steurer most recently worked as the local government reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune newspaper in Wyoming.

North Dakota Monitor is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
See stories by Mary Steurer