North Dakota Ethics Commission chair dies

Ethics Commission Chair Dave Anderson died Monday, the commission announced at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Anderson, a Bismarck resident, was one of the original five commissioners appointed to the board in 2019 by former Gov. Doug Burgum and legislative leaders.

“Dave’s leadership of the community tradition was invaluable to help the commission establish itself early on, often helping with logistics processes,” vice chair Ward Koeser said.

A retired brigadier general, Anderson served in the North Dakota Army National Guard for 34 years, which included a deployment to Iraq in 2003 and 2004, according to a biography on the Ethics Commission’s website. At the time of his retirement in 2014, he was the North Dakota National Guard’s Army Component commander.

After retirement, Anderson served as the coordinator for military student services at the University of Mary.

Anderson held an undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.

Commissioners are appointed by a consensus vote of the governor, Senate majority leader and Senate minority leader.