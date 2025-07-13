Sunday Puzzle: Words ending in "AC"

On-air challenge

Every answer is a word ending in the letters A-C, as in air-conditioning.

Ex. Person who stays awake all night --> INSOMNI AC

1. 12 astrological signs

2. High-quality brandy from France

3. Person with an inflated sense of himself

4. Person who's lost his memory

5. Substance said to increase sexual desire or pleasure

6. Related to the heart

7. Surface for roads and airport runways

8. Light purple ... or a flower with this shade

9. Wood finish

10. Temporary camp, as for soldiers

11. Street with no outlet (hyph.)

12. Miscellaneous ornaments of little value in a display case (hyph.)

13. Shrub or small tree with small reddish fruits used as a spice

14. Reference book filled with miscellaneous facts

15. Emergency removal of patients to or from a hospital

16. Superintelligent person

Last week's challenge

This is a phonetic challenge in four parts. First, say a letter of the alphabet out loud -- like B, C, or L. Then name something you might carry around in your pocket. Say it twice. Finally, name a variety of tree. Say these four things in order, and phonetically they'll name a nice place in the United States to vacation. What is it?

Challenge answer

Waikiki Beach

Winner

Adam Borden, of Westminster, Colorado.

This week's challenge

This coming Thursday through Sunday, I'll be at the 185th convention of the National Puzzlers' League, which is taking place in Minneapolis. I've brought a puzzle by someone else who will also be there -- Ben Bass, of Chicago. Take two different articles of clothing and place them one after the other. The result will spell something seen at a baseball game. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, DATE DATE at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

