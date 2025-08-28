State Board of Higher Education president wants to work with legislators on the higher-ed funding formula

The new chairman of the state Board of Higher Education said he hopes to work with legislators on the funding formula for the state’s colleges and universities.

Kevin Black appeared before the Higher Education Funding Review Committee. He said he wants the Board to be collaborative with lawmakers.

"I've heard some of my predecessors refer to higher education as 'the fourth branch of government,'" Black said. "I don't agree with that, and I don't see it that way."

Black said what he wants is to be partners with legislators in this funding effort.

Black – and the committee chairman, Sen. Ronald Sorvaag (R-Fargo), said what’s good for higher education is first and foremost. But Grand Forks Senator Jonathan Sickler says he looked at the Board’s “self-assessment” from May, and he says some of the Board members talked about “parochialism.” And Sickler said northeast North Dakota doesn’t have a Board member right now.

"So whether those comments are perceived or actual, makes this whole process, whether it is specific to the funding issues, or some of the other topics, it just makes that more difficult to achieve, Sickler said.

Sickler asked Black to help damp down the parochialism on the board. Black said he realizes there has been a long history of that on the Board.

"I think the way we fix that is transparency," Black said. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant."

Black said board members are not going to be afraid to engage in hard discussions in open meetings.

"Everybody's intentions, and positions, are going to be out there for all of you to see," Black said.

A separate committee is studying the institutions of higher education.