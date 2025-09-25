© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twenty One Pilots bring rock and roll back to the top of the Billboard charts

By Stephen Thompson
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:38 PM CDT

Rock and roll is alive and well atop the Billboard 200 albums chart this week, as Twenty One Pilots' Breach hits No. 1.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate