Books We Love: Working with Toni Morrison

By Tinbete Ermyas,
Sarah RobbinsLauren Hodges
Published December 29, 2025 at 3:11 PM CST

What was it like to work with Toni Morrison as an editor? One NPR editor looked into it.

Tinbete Ermyas
Sarah Robbins
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered.
