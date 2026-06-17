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2026 Bush Foundation Recipients - Tyler Parisien & Jennifer Illich

Prairie Public
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:36 PM CDT
1 of 2  — Tyler_Parisien_2026_Bush_Fellow (1).JPG
Tyler Parisien
CAROLINE YANG / Bush Foundation
2 of 2  — Jennifer_Illich_2026_Bush_Fellow (1).JPG
Jennifer Illich
CAROLINE YANG / Bush Foundation

Erik Deatherage speaks with two recipients of the 2026 Bush Fellowship. Tyler Parisien discusses efforts to revitalize the Michif language in the Turtle Mountains, while Jennifer Illich shares how she hopes to strengthen crisis response systems and expand access to mental health resources through her work with FirstLink.
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