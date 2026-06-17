2026 Bush Foundation Recipients - Tyler Parisien & Jennifer Illich
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Tyler Parisien
CAROLINE YANG / Bush Foundation
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Jennifer Illich
CAROLINE YANG / Bush Foundation
Erik Deatherage speaks with two recipients of the 2026 Bush Fellowship. Tyler Parisien discusses efforts to revitalize the Michif language in the Turtle Mountains, while Jennifer Illich shares how she hopes to strengthen crisis response systems and expand access to mental health resources through her work with FirstLink.