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D'Ya NoDak: Preparing for our political debates

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:35 PM CDT

As I write this, I have one more political debate to moderate. This has actually been a quieter year, because we chose to spotlight US House races in North Dakota and Minnesota’s Seventh District. It actually means a little less work for me, since I can focus on the issues that are facing Congress, and how they affect our region.

This means studying the issues, drafting questions, and preparing for what may come up.

I enjoy doing that, because I think debates can sometimes put the candidates and their positions in sharper focus. I do have people who suggest topics — and I welcome that. It helps inform on what issues are top of mind for voters. One cardinal rule for journalists is to keep your ears open to the issues people are talking about, and the responses the candidates have to those issues.

The Minnesota 7th District Congressional debate airs this Thursday, October 15, at 7pm on Prairie Public's television, radio, and YouTube channel.

➡ Watch: North Dakota U.S. House Debate 2026

Upcoming Legislative session

The Legislative session is the next big event on my plate. I have been following issues discussed by interim committees, and trying to discern what bills may come up to deal with them. And I think the Governor’s Budget Address in the organizational session in December — and the State of the State Address in January — will be very interesting.

One of the other interesting things for me will be the number of new faces in the Legislature, brought on by term limits. We’ll see what happens in January.
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
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