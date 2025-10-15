© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Mike's Playing: Mike Reid & Joe Henry Keep Things Subtle & Sublime

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:01 PM CDT

Two Grammy Award-winning musicians team up for a sparse but richly rewarding listen on the new album Life and Time.

Mike Reid, who once chased quarterbacks for a living and is known for writing a string of Nashville hits and Joe Henry, a gifted songwriter (he wrote Madonna's "Don't Tell Me") and producer who took home gold for helming a record by soul-blues great Solomon Burke, keep things on the downtempo.

But as you'll hear in this artist spotlight, there's excitement in the little moments.
Arts & Culture
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate