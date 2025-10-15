What Mike's Playing: Mike Reid & Joe Henry Keep Things Subtle & Sublime

Two Grammy Award-winning musicians team up for a sparse but richly rewarding listen on the new album Life and Time.

Mike Reid, who once chased quarterbacks for a living and is known for writing a string of Nashville hits and Joe Henry, a gifted songwriter (he wrote Madonna's "Don't Tell Me") and producer who took home gold for helming a record by soul-blues great Solomon Burke, keep things on the downtempo.

But as you'll hear in this artist spotlight, there's excitement in the little moments.