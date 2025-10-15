State agriculture department offering "butterfly pollinator kits" for schools

North Dakota’s Department of Agriculture is looking for first to third grade teachers to apply for butterfly pollinator kits.

The kits come from the Ag Department and the state’s Ag in the Classroom program.

"Kids will get a chance to watch a live butterfly through each stage of life," said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. "They'll get a chance to learn a lot more about butterflies in North Dakota, and explore that world of butterflies."

Goehring said says butterflies play an important role as pollinators.

"Most people think of pollinators such as bees and things like that," Goehring said. "But butterflies play an important role there, too."

Goehring says the Department provides a kit for the classroom – but teachers supply their own butterflies. He said it's important to give those kids the opportunity to learn more about the world around them, and the significance of all creatures.

"And it gives them the idea as to what those butterflies are actually pollenating, and understand that the world would probably look a little bit different if we didn't have them doing that role," Goehring said.

Teachers have until April of 2026 to incorporate the kit and lesson plan into their curriculums.