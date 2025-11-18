A Thanksgiving tradition – the “pardoning” of a turkey.

North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Michelle Strinden issued the pardon to “Reuben,” a 40-pound tom.

The ceremony was held at the state Capitol.

As a part of the event, the North Dakota Turkey Federation donated 48 frozen turkeys to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café and the Abused Adult Resource Center, both in Bismarck.

"There are seven growers in North Dakota," said Federation president Harvey Hofer of Milnor. "We raise about a million turkeys, all together."

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café executive director Mark Meier said he welcomes the turkey donations. He said because of the government shutdown, and the suspension of “SNAP” benefits, it’s been very busy.

"The first five days of it (the shutdown), we were about a third busier than we normally see, because at the beginning of the month, it's slower, people are paid and getting their food stamps. And at the end of the month, it is crazy busy. But it hasn't yet let up."