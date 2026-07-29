Aber Days activities planned Aug. 1 at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site

Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site will celebrate Aber Days on Saturday, Aug. 1, with free, family-friendly activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the region's military history through living history demonstrations, hands-on traditional arts, guided tours, and presentations throughout the day.

Join the 5th Minnesota Infantry Company D Civil War reenactment unit as they present a living history encampment depicting soldiers stationed at Fort Abercrombie during the Civil War era. Meet regional author Candace Simar, who will be signing and selling copies of her historical novels. Learn about traditional fiber arts through spinning and weaving demonstrations by Nancy Ely and Megan Schoenfelder.

See Civil War-era sewing demonstrations by author Carrie Ehlert Newman. Watch a presentation by Michael and Allen Quade on the craft of blacksmithing in early America. Visit the gallery and Museum Store. Take an educational guided tour of the site until 4 p.m.

These programs are part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site, managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota, is located at 935 Broadway N., Abercrombie. Summer hours are daily through Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guided tours available until 4 p.m. For more information or to arrange a group tour, contact Site Supervisor Lenny Krueger, shsaber@nd.gov or 701.553.8513. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.

