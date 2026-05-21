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Arrows and Atlatls at Pembina State Museum

Arrows and Atlatls at Pembina State Museum

Pembina State Museum is hosting free, family-friendly programs on Saturdays in May to share the games and skills that shaped the history of the region. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

May 30, Arrows and Atlatls, 1-4 p.m. Learn about the tools prehistoric hunters used to survive and thrive on the prairies. Test your skills with targets, bows, arrows, and spear-throwers on the back lawn.

These events are part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.
The Pembina State Museum, located at 805 Highway 59, Pembina, is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and will be open daily May 23-Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Outreach Coordinator Brian Hardy, shspembina@nd.gov or 701.825.6840. Find upcoming events sponsored by the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events or call 701.328.2666.

Pembina State Museum
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pembina State Museum
701-825-6840
shspembina@nd.gov
https://history.nd.gov/historicsites/pembina

Artist Group Info

shspembina@nd.gov
Pembina State Museum
805 State Highway 59
Pembina, North Dakota 58271
701-825-6840
jblanchard@nd.gov
history.nd.gov/events