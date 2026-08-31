Book Talk: For Small Creatures Such as We with author Sasha Sagan

Join bestselling author Sasha Sagan for an evening exploring science, ritual, wonder, and the ways we create meaning in our lives. Drawing from her book For Small Creatures Such as We, Sagan considers how we can celebrate life's milestones, find connection, and experience awe in the natural world without relying on traditional religious frameworks. The daughter of astronomer Carl Sagan and writer and producer Ann Druyan, Sagan brings a deeply personal perspective to questions about what it means to be human in a vast and extraordinary universe.

A live audience Q&A will follow the conversation.

