Community Celebration at the Jamestown HIA Health Office
Community Celebration at the Jamestown HIA Health Office
Join HIA Health for a community celebration at our Jamestown office! On Tuesday, September 15, we invite community members to attend an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony as we celebrate the opening of our new office.
Following the ribbon-cutting, HIA Hospice Medical Director Dr. Mark Rostad and HIA Hospice Ancillary Services Manager Katie Ambuehl will present “What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life.”
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Open House & Ribbon Cutting
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.: What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life
HIA Health
11:30 AM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
HIA Health
marketing@hiahealth.org
HIA Health
UJ Place, 1107 N. University Dr., Ste. 140Jamestown, North Dakota 58401