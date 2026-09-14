Community Celebration at the Jamestown HIA Health Office

Join HIA Health for a community celebration at our Jamestown office! On Tuesday, September 15, we invite community members to attend an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony as we celebrate the opening of our new office.

Following the ribbon-cutting, HIA Hospice Medical Director Dr. Mark Rostad and HIA Hospice Ancillary Services Manager Katie Ambuehl will present “What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life.”

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Open House & Ribbon Cutting

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.: What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life