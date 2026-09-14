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Community Celebration at the Jamestown HIA Health Office

Community Celebration at the Jamestown HIA Health Office

Join HIA Health for a community celebration at our Jamestown office! On Tuesday, September 15, we invite community members to attend an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony as we celebrate the opening of our new office.

Following the ribbon-cutting, HIA Hospice Medical Director Dr. Mark Rostad and HIA Hospice Ancillary Services Manager Katie Ambuehl will present “What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life.”

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Open House & Ribbon Cutting

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.: What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life

HIA Health
11:30 AM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

HIA Health
marketing@hiahealth.org
https://www.hiahealth.org/event/community-celebration-at-the-jamestown-hia-health-office/
HIA Health
UJ Place, 1107 N. University Dr., Ste. 140
Jamestown, North Dakota 58401