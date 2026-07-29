Empowering Parkinson's 2026: Education, Connection and Hope

Bismarck Parkinson's Support Group to Host Full-Day Parkinson's Education Event

WHAT: Empower Parkinson's 2026: Education, Connection, and Hope — a FREE full-day event offering evidence-based education and resources for individuals with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, care partners and healthcare professionals. Featured speaker Dr. Salima Brillman, a neurologist specializing in movement disorders, headlines an afternoon CME session, followed by an interdisciplinary expert panel.

WHEN: Friday, September 25, 2026

• Community & Care Partner Session: 9:00 a.m. – 1:40 p.m.

The morning session is designed for individuals living with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, care partners, family members and community supporters. It offers practical education, encouragement and resources to help individuals and families navigate the Parkinson's journey with confidence and hope. This session also includes a community resources and exhibitor fair.

• Healthcare Professional CME Session: 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The afternoon session is designed for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, therapists, nurses, social workers and allied healthcare professionals. It focuses on advancing Parkinson's care through early identification, evidence-based management, interdisciplinary collaboration and practical solutions for rural healthcare settings.

WHERE: GracePoint Church, 205 43rd Avenue Northeast, Bismarck, ND 58503

WHO: Hosted by the Bismarck Parkinson's Support Group in partnership with PMD Alliance, with regional and national experts, local healthcare professionals and community organizations. Open to individuals living with Parkinson's, care partners, families and healthcare professionals.

WHY: The event aims to improve quality of life, increase access to resources and strengthen Parkinson's care across North Dakota and surrounding rural communities.

REGISTRATION: Deadline September 1, 2026. The event is FREE but you must be registered in order to attend. Register at https://events.blackthorn.io/en/2EmH006/g/27P2kb5P25/empower-parkinsons-2026-education-connection-and-hope-5a22UU3fH4n/overview

