Expedition: Greenland - A humanities + leadership + adventure event

Experience an extraordinary story of adventure, endurance, and teamwork with a screening of Expedition: Greenland, a documentary following the first successful south-to-north vehicle crossing of Greenland’s ice sheet.

The film chronicles a team of seven adventurers as they travel 1,400 miles over 21 days through one of the most remote and unforgiving environments on Earth. Following the screening, North Dakota physician and NDSU alumnus Dr. Jon Solberg, a member of the expedition team, will share behind-the-scenes stories and firsthand insights from the journey. The conversation will explore leadership, teamwork, resilience, risk, and decision-making under extreme conditions. Dr. Ann Burnett will moderate the discussion, followed by an audience Q&A.

