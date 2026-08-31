© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expedition: Greenland - A humanities + leadership + adventure event

Expedition: Greenland - A humanities + leadership + adventure event

Experience an extraordinary story of adventure, endurance, and teamwork with a screening of Expedition: Greenland, a documentary following the first successful south-to-north vehicle crossing of Greenland’s ice sheet.
The film chronicles a team of seven adventurers as they travel 1,400 miles over 21 days through one of the most remote and unforgiving environments on Earth. Following the screening, North Dakota physician and NDSU alumnus Dr. Jon Solberg, a member of the expedition team, will share behind-the-scenes stories and firsthand insights from the journey. The conversation will explore leadership, teamwork, resilience, risk, and decision-making under extreme conditions. Dr. Ann Burnett will moderate the discussion, followed by an audience Q&A.

NDSU Festival Concert Hall
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Study
amber@thestudynd.org
thestudynd.org
NDSU Festival Concert Hall
12th Ave. N. &amp; Bolley Dr
Fargo, North Dakota 58102
https://www.ndsu.edu/performingarts/