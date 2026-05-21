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Fargo Masonic Vendor & Craft Show

Fargo Masonic Vendor & Craft Show

Come to the vendor & craft show and support small businesses. The show will be from 11-3 and lunch will be served from 11-1. It all takes place at the Fargo Masonic Center, 1405 3rd St N Fargo. If you want to be a vendor, send an email to fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com

Fargo Masonic Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com
Fargo Masonic Center
1405 3rd St N
Fargo, North Dakota 58102
(701) 235-7875
fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com
http://www.fargomasoniccenter.org