Free 'Archaeological Fun for Kids' set for Aug. 12 at Chateau de Morès

Young explorers are invited to uncover the past during "Digging Up Stories: Archaeological Fun for Kids" on the patio of the Chateau de Morès Interpretive Center, Medora, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Discover how archaeologists uncover clues in our sandbox-style archaeology dig. This event is free and open to the public.

Children's Librarian Jade Jaynes of the Dickinson Area Public Library will be your guide through activity stations and share information about upcoming fall library programs.

Research Archaeologist Timothy Reed with the State Historical Society of North Dakota will introduce participants to archaeological methods, share highlights of discoveries from the area, and explain why an artifact’s location is often just as important as the object itself. Learn how to use observation, critical thinking, and evidence to solve mysteries about the past.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our nation's 250th birthday.

For more information, contact Outreach Coordinator Shelby Reidle, shschateau@nd.gov or 701.623.4355. The Chateau de Morès State Historic Site is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The Chateau de Morès Interpretive Center and home are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30. All times listed are Mountain time. Find a calendar of upcoming State Historical Society events at history.nd.gov/events.

