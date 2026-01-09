International Observe the Moon Night 2026

We’re excited to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with families and Moon enthusiasts of all ages! Join us for an evening of lunar science, space exploration, and hands-on activities as we celebrate our closest celestial neighbor.

Take a closer look at the Moon through telescopes, learn more about NASA’s upcoming Roman Space Telescope mission, and discover the science behind space exploration.

Event Highlights:

Telescopes and Moon viewing

Planetarium dome shows

Roman Space Telescope activities

Moon Mission challenges and scavenger hunt

And more!

Date & Time: September 18, 6:00–8:00 PM

Location: North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free to the public | Come look up, learn more, and celebrate the Moon with us!