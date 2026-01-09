International Observe the Moon Night 2026
International Observe the Moon Night 2026
We’re excited to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with families and Moon enthusiasts of all ages! Join us for an evening of lunar science, space exploration, and hands-on activities as we celebrate our closest celestial neighbor.
Take a closer look at the Moon through telescopes, learn more about NASA’s upcoming Roman Space Telescope mission, and discover the science behind space exploration.
Event Highlights:
Telescopes and Moon viewing
Planetarium dome shows
Roman Space Telescope activities
Moon Mission challenges and scavenger hunt
And more!
Date & Time: September 18, 6:00–8:00 PM
Location: North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free to the public | Come look up, learn more, and celebrate the Moon with us!
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501