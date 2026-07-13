Lunch & Learn Series

Join us for an educational series designed to help you navigate important legal and financial decisions with confidence. All events will begin with a complimentary lunch at 11:30 am followed by the presentation at noon in the Chapel.

Power of Attorney | Thursday, August 27

Life can change unexpectedly. Attorney Clark Bormann of Bormann, Myerchin, Espeseth & Edison, LLP will explain why a Power of Attorney is one of the most important legal documents every adult should have. Learn the different types of Powers of Attorney, when they take effect, how to choose the right person to act on your behalf, and common mistakes to avoid. RSVP by August 25.

Medicare Open Enrollment | Thursday, September 3

Prepare for Medicare Open Enrollment with confidence. Licensed insurance agent Lukas Jemtrud will answer common Medicare questions, explain what to expect during open enrollment, and help you better understand your options before enrollment begins. RSVP by September 1.

Estate Planning Made Simple | Thursday, September 10

Attorney Clark Bormann returns for an informative presentation on estate planning. Learn practical ways to simplify your estate plan, protect your wishes, and make informed decisions that provide peace of mind for you and your loved ones. RSVP by September 8.

Call to RSVP for each event: 701-323-7000

