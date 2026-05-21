Middle School Summer Camp

Our Middle School Summer Camps are full-day sessions designed for rising Grades 7-9 students. Each day includes hands-on learning with Bismarck State College departments on a variety of exciting topics!

What to Expect

Campers will engage in advanced, real-world STEM and career-focused experiences alongside BSC faculty and facilities. Each session emphasizes exploration, collaboration, and practical skill-building.

July 7: Health, Cyber, and AI-Focused

With the Current and Emerging Technologies Department

July 21: Energy, Manufacturing, and Engineering

With the Automation, Energy, and Advanced Technologies Department

August 4: Marketing, Finance, and Broadcasting

With the Humanities, Arts, and Sciences Department