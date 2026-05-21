Middle School Summer Camp
Middle School Summer Camp
Our Middle School Summer Camps are full-day sessions designed for rising Grades 7-9 students. Each day includes hands-on learning with Bismarck State College departments on a variety of exciting topics!
What to Expect
Campers will engage in advanced, real-world STEM and career-focused experiences alongside BSC faculty and facilities. Each session emphasizes exploration, collaboration, and practical skill-building.
July 7: Health, Cyber, and AI-Focused
With the Current and Emerging Technologies Department
July 21: Energy, Manufacturing, and Engineering
With the Automation, Energy, and Advanced Technologies Department
August 4: Marketing, Finance, and Broadcasting
With the Humanities, Arts, and Sciences Department
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
$75-100
08:45 AM - 04:15 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501