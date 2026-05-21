© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Middle School Summer Camp

Middle School Summer Camp

Our Middle School Summer Camps are full-day sessions designed for rising Grades 7-9 students. Each day includes hands-on learning with Bismarck State College departments on a variety of exciting topics!

What to Expect
Campers will engage in advanced, real-world STEM and career-focused experiences alongside BSC faculty and facilities. Each session emphasizes exploration, collaboration, and practical skill-building.

July 7: Health, Cyber, and AI-Focused
With the Current and Emerging Technologies Department

July 21: Energy, Manufacturing, and Engineering
With the Automation, Energy, and Advanced Technologies Department

August 4: Marketing, Finance, and Broadcasting
With the Humanities, Arts, and Sciences Department

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
$75-100
08:45 AM - 04:15 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary Avenue
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501