Mission to the Moon Preschool Discovery Hour
Mission to the Moon Preschool Discovery Hour
Blast off into learning at Mission to the Moon Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore planets, the moon, and stars through hands-on science, sensory play, and creative discovery.
Activities Include:
Be an astronaut!
Moon rocks and rockets
Creating constellations
and more!
May 13 & 16 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5
Please note: Special groups require prior booking.
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
09:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501