What if preparing for a move felt less overwhelming—and more empowering?

At Touchmark on Harwood Groves, we understand that planning your next chapter comes with important questions. Our Preparing for a Move Lunch & Learn Series is designed to help you navigate the process with confidence, whether you’re just beginning to explore your options or actively planning a transition.

From hearing real stories from residents to gaining expert guidance on real estate, downsizing, moving logistics, and future care planning, each session offers practical insights in a welcoming, conversational setting.

A complimentary lunch will be served at 11:30 am, followed by presentations at noon. After each session, attendees are invited to stay and connect with speakers and retirement counselors. Seating is limited to 25 guests, so please RSVP for each event you plan to attend.

Navigating Today’s Housing Market:

Katie Johansen, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties

Tuesday, August 18 at 11:30 am

Thinking about selling your home? Local REALTOR® and expert Katie Johansen will share helpful insights into today’s housing market, including strategies for preparing your home, understanding timing, and making confident decisions about your next move.

CALL 701-476-1200 TO RSVP BY AUGUST 13.

Downsizing Made Simpler:

Jimmy Whetter, Owner-Operator of More Than Movers

Tuesday, September 1 at 11:30 am

Downsizing can feel like one of the biggest hurdles in making a move. Jimmy Whetter will share practical tips for sorting, organizing, and simplifying the process so you can move forward with less stress and greater peace of mind.

CALL 701-476-1200 TO RSVP BY AUGUST 27.

Why Moving Now Makes Sense:

Wendy Schrag, Touchmark Senior Clinical Operations Manager

Tuesday, September 15 at 11:30 am

What are the benefits of moving before care is needed? Wendy Schrag will discuss how planning ahead can offer greater choice, reduce stress, and provide peace of mind. She’ll also explain how Touchmark supports residents through different levels of care as needs evolve over time.

CALL 701-476-1200 TO RSVP BY SEPTEMBER 10.

Your Questions, Answered:

Touchmark Retirement Counselor & Move-in Coordinator Panel

Tuesday, September 29 at 11:30 am

Bring your questions and join Touchmark retirement counselors and members of our Move-In Coordinator team for an open discussion about what to expect during the move process. Learn about timelines, support resources, and how our team helps make the transition as smooth as possible.

CALL 701-476-1200 TO RSVP BY SEPTEMBER 25.