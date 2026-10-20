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North Country Comunity Calendar

North Country Comunity Calendar

Community dance with live music by Sugar on the Roof, of Duluth/Hibbing. All dances are taught and easy to learn: Reels, squares, circle mixers, contras and more...

All are welcome, all ages; families, couples, singles

Bernie's Restaurant
Donations at the door
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

North Country Fiddle and Dance
218 773 3850
oneilfamilyband@gmail.com
https://northcountrydance.org

Artist Group Info

Jeanne O'Neil
oneil@rrv.net
https://northcountrydance.org
Bernie's Restaurant
121 DeMers Ave.
East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721
218 773 3850
oneil@rrv.net
northcountrydance.org