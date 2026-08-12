Prairie Walks Series: Gateway to Science

Join us at the science center for our final Prairie Walk!

This walk features a local landscape to explore with hands-on STEMzone stations from 6 – 6:30 PM followed up with a guided walk that brings North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.

Free Program | August 25th: 6:00 – 6:30 PM STEM activities, 6:30 PM begin walk

1600 Canary Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501

Meet in the lobby.

Long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended.

In collaboration with the Society for Range Management and Pheasants Forever