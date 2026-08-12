Prairie Walks Series: Gateway to Science
Prairie Walks Series: Gateway to Science
Join us at the science center for our final Prairie Walk!
This walk features a local landscape to explore with hands-on STEMzone stations from 6 – 6:30 PM followed up with a guided walk that brings North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.
Free Program | August 25th: 6:00 – 6:30 PM STEM activities, 6:30 PM begin walk
1600 Canary Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501
Meet in the lobby.
Long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended.
In collaboration with the Society for Range Management and Pheasants Forever
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501