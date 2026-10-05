Red River Market Fun Run
Red River Market Fun Run
Join us ahead of the Red River Market on Saturday, October 24 for a FREE Fun Run! Meet by the Red Truck at 9 AM and choose a 2- or 4-mile out-and-back route. No registration required!
Bring a friend or family member, get moving, and stick around afterward to celebrate Mental Health Day at the Red River Market.
Details:
- Start at 9 am
- Start and finish by the Red Truck
- Choose your 2- or 4-mile distance
- Out-and-back route
- Two water stations available
- FREE — no registration required
Learn more here: https://www.redriver.market/schedule/2026-mental-health-day
Broadway Square
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Broadway Square
201 BroadwayFargo, North Dakota 58102