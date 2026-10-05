Red River Market Fun Run

Join us ahead of the Red River Market on Saturday, October 24 for a FREE Fun Run! Meet by the Red Truck at 9 AM and choose a 2- or 4-mile out-and-back route. No registration required!

Bring a friend or family member, get moving, and stick around afterward to celebrate Mental Health Day at the Red River Market.

Details:

- Start at 9 am

- Start and finish by the Red Truck

- Choose your 2- or 4-mile distance

- Out-and-back route

- Two water stations available

- FREE — no registration required

Learn more here: https://www.redriver.market/schedule/2026-mental-health-day