Teddy Roosevelt Birthday Dinner and Wine Pairing

Celebrate TR's birthday with us at Teddy's at Cellar 624! A three-course dinner line up with your choice of wine or cocktail pairings!

Celebrate our namesake's birthday with us! This is a three-course dinner with a starter of Waldorf Salad, a choice of main, Pan-Seared Trout or Bison Meatloaf, and a wine flight or cocktail flight perfectly paired with each course and, of course, Eleanor's famous Pink Cloud Angelfood Cake to celebrate!