Teddy Roosevelt Birthday Dinner and Wine Pairing
Teddy Roosevelt Birthday Dinner and Wine Pairing
Celebrate TR's birthday with us at Teddy's at Cellar 624! A three-course dinner line up with your choice of wine or cocktail pairings!
Celebrate our namesake's birthday with us! This is a three-course dinner with a starter of Waldorf Salad, a choice of main, Pan-Seared Trout or Bison Meatloaf, and a wine flight or cocktail flight perfectly paired with each course and, of course, Eleanor's famous Pink Cloud Angelfood Cake to celebrate!
Teddy's at Cellar 624
70
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Teddy's at Cellar624
7019519440
event@cellar624.com
Teddy's at Cellar 624
624 Main Ave. NFargo, North Dakota 58102
7019519440
events@cellar624.com