Women's Health Event: When Your Body Starts Whispering... Then Screaming
Women's Health Event: When Your Body Starts Whispering... Then Screaming
When Your Body Starts Whispering... Then Screaming is a women's-only wellness event dedicated to helping women recognize the early signs their bodies give before symptoms escalate into something bigger. This day of education and connection covers the full spectrum of women's health — PMOS/PCOS, fertility, perimenopause, menopause, emotional regulation, nutrition, movement, body alignment, nervous system health, and BHRT (bioidentical hormone replacement therapy).
Dakota Medical Foundation
250.00
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Holistic Dr. V
7013471322
info@holisticdrv.com
Artist Group Info
Dr. V
info@holisticdrv.com
Dakota Medical Foundation
4141 28th Ave. SFargo, North Dakota 58104
701-730-2928
michelleroiseart@gmail.com