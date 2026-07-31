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Women's Health Event: When Your Body Starts Whispering... Then Screaming

Women's Health Event: When Your Body Starts Whispering... Then Screaming

When Your Body Starts Whispering... Then Screaming is a women's-only wellness event dedicated to helping women recognize the early signs their bodies give before symptoms escalate into something bigger. This day of education and connection covers the full spectrum of women's health — PMOS/PCOS, fertility, perimenopause, menopause, emotional regulation, nutrition, movement, body alignment, nervous system health, and BHRT (bioidentical hormone replacement therapy).

Dakota Medical Foundation
250.00
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Holistic Dr. V
7013471322
info@holisticdrv.com
https://www.holisticdrv.com/

Artist Group Info

Dr. V
info@holisticdrv.com
https://www.holisticdrv.com/
Dakota Medical Foundation
4141 28th Ave. S
Fargo, North Dakota 58104
701-730-2928
michelleroiseart@gmail.com
www.rrws.org