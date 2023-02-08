Jewelry store security guard thwarts attempted robbery in Fargo
Fargo police are still looking for individuals who attempted to rob Gunderson's jewelry store.
Police in Fargo are hoping the public can assist in finding individuals who attempted a robbery at a jewelry store.
Fargo Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at Gunderson’s Jewelry store, in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. The call came in at 10:30am. It was reported that several individuals approached the business, with one of the suspects displaying a gun.
The on-site security guard was able to lock the doors before any of the suspects made it inside the store. They then quickly returned to a dark colored, four door-sedan and fled southbound on Veterans Boulevard.
Members of the public who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information are encouraged to contact Fargo Police at 701-476-4098. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.