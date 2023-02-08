Jewelry store security guard thwarts attempted robbery in Fargo

Police in Fargo are hoping the public can assist in finding individuals who attempted a robbery at a jewelry store.

Fargo Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at Gunderson’s Jewelry store, in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. The call came in at 10:30am. It was reported that several individuals approached the business, with one of the suspects displaying a gun.

The on-site security guard was able to lock the doors before any of the suspects made it inside the store. They then quickly returned to a dark colored, four door-sedan and fled southbound on Veterans Boulevard.

Members of the public who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information are encouraged to contact Fargo Police at 701-476-4098. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.