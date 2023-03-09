© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Legislature approves "incremental increase" in medical marijuana dosages

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published March 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST
2009-0521-ND-StateCapitol.jpg

The North Dakota Legislature has approved a measure to allow patients on medical marijuana to receive 6000 milligrams of THC within a 30 day period.

It passed the House 77 to 16, after passing the Senate 33 to 14. Because it is amending an initiated measure, it needed two-thirds votes in each House. The measure received that.

"Now I'm sure you're wondering whether 6000 milligrams is going to make you high as a kite," said the bill carrier, Rep. Brandon Pritchard (R-Bismarck). "The answer is — it's only an incremental increase."

Pritchard said current law allows 4000 milligrams of THC. He said some patients can get by with micro-dosing, but most can’t.

Pritchard said there are “well-respected” cancer and pain protocols, that recommend doses of up to a gram per day – with a limit of 6 in a 30-day period.

"This bill would help qualified medical users get the medical marijuana that they need," Pritchard said.

The measure now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Tags
Local News Medical Cannabis
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content