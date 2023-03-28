Burgum signs bill to provide income tax break to military members

Active duty military, as well as National Guard and reserve members, no longer have to pay North Dakota income tax on military pay.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill at a ceremony held at the National Guard's Aviation Support Facility in Bismarck.

The bill — SB 2293 — overwhelmingly passed both houses of the Legislature — the Senate 40-4, and the House 89-3.

"We've made a concerted effort in recent years to make North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation — not only because it's good for workforce and our economy, but because it's the right thing to do for those men and women who defend our most cherished freedoms and protect our nation serving at home and abroad," Burgum said.

National Guard Adjutant General Al Dohrmann said this will help the Guard with recruiting.

"This bill is a step in the direction of making military service easier for those who decide to step up and swear that oath," Dohrmann said. "It also recognizes the sacrifices they and their families make every day."

Twelve states fully exempt military income from state income tax – including Minnesota.