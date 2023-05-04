Bismarck Fire Dept. adds five new firefighters, promotes one

The Bismarck Fire Department welcomed five new firefighters this week.

The five were recognized at a “badge pinning” ceremony, where they received their badges and helmets.

Thomas Conmay came to Bismarck from Aberdeen, South Dakota.

"I became a firefighter because I wanted to do something different, something that was impactful in the community," Conmay said. "I fit those roles, and am able to help people."

Bismarck Fire Chief Joel Boespflug said his Department has has success in recruiting firefighters.

"We've gotten really talented persons, and we're continuing to have that hope," Boespflug said.

Boespflug said his department is "almost fully staffed."

"We're opening our job search for vacancies this week," Boespflug said. "We're hoping to hire three more positions in the near future."

Boespflug says the department will have 91 people, when those three positions are filled.

One firefighter – Adam Miller – was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal.

