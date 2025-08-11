ND AARP to celebrate Social Security at 90

America will observe the 90th Anniversary of the Social Security program later this month. And officials with AARP of North Dakota say Congress needs to act now to help preserve the program. Prairie Public’s Todd McDonald has details…

"Social Security is one of the most successful and popular initiatives in the history of our country. It's helped a generation of Americans, including North Dakotans, stay out of poverty and live with dignity after a lifetime of hard work."

Josh Askvig is director of AARP North Dakota. He says it's pretty amazing when it comes to the fact that through those 90 years, Social Security has not missed a payment. He says that's an important statistic to remember when you consider the scale of the program's enrollment.

"One in five U.S. residents of 69 million Americans receive Social Security to North Dakota. 40,000 North Dakotans would be in poverty without Social Security. That's 39.6 percent of people over 65."

Askvig says with a number of eligible Americans enrolled in Social Security, there's a need for Congress to make reforms.

He says in 2034, the program will face a 20 percent benefit cut. Askvig says now is the time for Congress to act.

"...Social Security can continue to pay benefits after 2034. It just can only pay 80 percent of what is promised or owed. And so we're really fighting to ensure that Congress starts discussions now about how we make sure we protect Social Security for current and future generations."

Askvig says there are a number of ideas being proposed in Washington, but no single plan has been endorsed by AARP.

He says while the proposals are being examined, it's going to take a bipartisan effort to find solutions.

AARP has reached out to the state's congressional delegation, asking them to take part in a 90th anniversary celebration. The celebration is planned for Bismarck, August 20th.