Group promoting North Dakota tourism has a new name

A group that promotes North Dakota tourism has a new name, and potentially a broader membership.

The “Destination Marketing Association of North Dakota” is now the “North Dakota Travel Industry Alliance.”

"We're really wanting to expand our membership, so we can be a larger voice for travel and tourism in our state," said Alliance president Julie Rygg, who is with Visit Grand Forks. Rygg said tourism, travel and hospitality make up a number of different industries.

"We felt it's important to bring these industries together under this umbrella of travel and tourism, so we can advocate better with our state government, on behalf of tourism and visitors to our community," Rygg said.

The new organization is now looking for a management company or individual to help advance the tourism industry in North Dakota.

"We need a more united voice for tourism,' Rygg said. "This will do it."

Tourism is the third largest industry in North Dakota.