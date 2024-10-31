Tourism Director: 2024 travel season "successful"

North Dakota's Tourism Division director said the 2024 travel season was successful.

"Most of the indicators we're seeing show a strong summer travel season," said Sara Otte Coleman. "Most of our metrics for visitation are showing increases. We're pleased with the season, so far."

Otte Coleman said outdoor recreation has produced a bit of a mixed bag. She said while it appears state park visitation is going to be down a little bit, the Theodore Roosevelt National Park is showing strong numbers.

"It is the most highly visited site in the state," Otte Coleman said. "This year, it's running about 30 percent higher than 2023. And June, July and August were the best months for visitors, going back to when the park was designated."

Otte Coleman said the National Park numbers were down about 3 percent in September. She also said the gateway cities of Medora and Watford City are stepping up their game, and that should help drive traffic.

Canadian numbers up, but still behind pre-pandemic levels

Otte Coleman said Canadian travel to North Dakota remains somewhat weak.

"We were really soft (on Canadian traffic) early this summer, but it picked up in August," Otte Coleman said. "It was up about 14 percent."

Coleman said it means that through August, visitation was about 12.7 percent higher than 2023 numbers.

"But we're still not at pre-pandemic levels," Otte Coleman said. She also said there are some factors that come into play.

"Their economy just isn't as strong," Otte Coleman said. "The exchange rate isn't great. So there are more factors than just the pandemic, and training people to come back over the border again."

Otte Coleman said her office will continue to work on that issue.

