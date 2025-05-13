Devils Lake named one of the best fishing lakes in the US

Devils Lake has been named one of the best fishing lakes in the US for 2025.

That comes from “FishingBooker” – which is billed as the largest platform for booking fishing trips.

"Devils Lake is nationally known for its incredible year-round fishing," said FishingBooker spokesperson Vanja Polovina. "Especially when it comes to yellow perch and walleye, the lake consistently produces both numbers and size, especially during ice fishing season, when jumbo perch are a major draw."

Polovina said Devils Lake has a great variety of fish.

"Anglers can target a strong mix of species here, including walleye, northern pike and perch, whether you're fishing in open water or ice," Polovina said. "There's always something biting."

Polovina said Devils Lake is easy to get to, and it has plenty of boat ramps.

Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce and Tourism executive director Suzie Kenner said the lake is accessed by anglers year-round.

"We don't see a slowdown in winter months, like some areas do," Kenner said. "We have great fishing year round, and it is a great destination in winter, to spend time out on the ice, and you can normally have a pretty good catch."

Kenner says the season never closes, and it is open to the public year-round.