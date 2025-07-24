The Bismarck Airport has expansion plans.

The airport conducted a study to look at current terminal conditions, as well as the need for improvements.

Assistant Bismarck airport director Matthew Remynse said the study shows the airport continuing to add flights because of growing passenger numbers.

"In order to accommodate that growth, we need to add 70,000 square feet," Remynse said. "Most of that is the departure lounge area, where passengers board the aircraft.

Remynse said it also showed needs in baggage processing, specifically with TSA.

"We need redundancy there, and a system that's able to handle our future growth," Remynse said.

The plan also looks at adding more passenger boarding bridges.

"Right now, we have four boarding bridges," Remnyse said. "We could actually use five right now, with our current demand. The study shows there will be a need for six bridges>"

Remnyse said airport officials are now working on funding plans.

"It's going to be a team effort with funding," Remnyse said. "We're looking at federal, state and local funding. The next step is to garner that support."

Remnyse said a consultant will help do that. He said the consultant understands Federal Aviation Administration regulations, and how to work on getting support from the federal, state and local levels.

Remynse said the plan is to break ground in the 2027-2028 time frame. He said the estimated cost for doing all the phases of the project is $160 million.