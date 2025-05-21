Passenger air travel continues to set records in ND

The April airline boarding numbers for North Dakota are in.

"The record-breaking numbers for air travel in North Dakota continue," said North Dakota Aeronautics Commission executive director Kyle Wanner. "We're at the 12th consective month of all-time numbers for our state."

Wanner said there were 104,271 commercial boardings, making it the busiest April in state history. He said that was up 11 percent over April, 2024.

It's the fist time we have ever had the month of April, where we have broken the 100,000 passenger threshold," Wanner said.

March was the busiest month ever for commercial air travel in North Dakota., And Wanner said the airlines are taking notice.

"The airlines actually added 30,000 seats that month, in comparison to last March, and added 400 more flights," Wanner said. "Obviously, that bodes well for us."

Wanner said only 5 flights were canceled in April in North Dakota. He said the average aircraft load factor was 76%.