Armstrong unveils new loan program for post-storm recovery

Miranda Meehan is a disaster education coordinator with the Extension Service. She says so far they've received 113 damage reports. She says much of the information is coming from Barnes and Stutsman counties.

So far the totals involved 126,000 acres of corn and soybean crops and damages to livestock operations. Meehan says these are very early numbers and she's expecting the figures to rapidly escalate.

"...We've seen that barns, roofs of barns, livestock fences, working facilities that have been lost.

Thankfully the numbers of animals themselves lost and injured are low right now and I hope that stays that way."

Governor Kelly Armstrong says a new low-interest loan program is being made available to producers with storm damage. He says the 24-month loans are meant as a temporary solution.

He says the program is designed to provide quick access to funding, allowing for a faster recovery.

"...And as we go through and understand crop loss and know where there's insurance gaps, whether it was a house or a garage or a small business, we'll continue to work on those things as well. But this is the one place where we can go, we can we can put some velocity behind state resources and do the best we can to get in as good a shape as we can by the time harvest comes around."

For Steve Johnson, the governor's comments, as well as actions, speak volumes.

"...This is a really good example of how government should work with the natural disaster. That storm hit us Saturday and the governor was out assessing damages on Wednesday.

That's that's a quick quick turn around."

Johnson has an 8,000 acre farm east of Page, North Dakota. The farm was in the path of straight-line winds.

Johnson had 400,000 bushels of grain storage capacity before the storm. After the storm, that capacity was dropped to zero. And the impacts were witnessed by his son.

"...We lost our whole bin site, all the legs, the dryer, and he could see it all falling down during the storm. And he just texted me to make sure I was okay. So it's amazing nobody got hurt in that wide swath.

Where there was bins, you know, I got a bin that's a 20,000 bushel bin it's now half mile from my farm. So flying debris, you know, just lucky nobody got hurt."

The low-interest loan program opens July 9th and will remain open through the remainder of the year.

Governor Armstrong says those looking for recovery loans should start with their insurance agent and their regular bank.

For Prairie Public, I'm Todd McDonald.