More North Dakotans traveling by air

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s commercial airports were up 15 percent in November.

Almost 97 thousand people traveled by air that month.

"It's the second best November on record," said North Dakota Aeronautics Commission director Kyle Wanner. "The only November that was better was — you'd have to go back to the oil boom time, back in 2014.

Wanner said that was the record year because of all the oil activity.

"But with the second best November on record, the trend is moving in the right direction," Wanner said. "We're really excited to see these numbers."

Wanner said Fargo’s Hector Airport set a new record in November with just under 43,000 passenger boardings. He also said only one flight cancellation was reported in North Dakota in November.

Wanner said he expects very good December numbers.

"We've already broken the million passenger number through the year," Wanner said. "We have one month left — and that's a pretty incredible accomplishment."

Wanner said he expects by the end of the year, North Dakota will pass the 1.1 million passenger mark. And he said airlines have been adding capacity, as the demand continues.