Patterson Lake under HAB advisory

Patterson Lake near Dickinson is now the latest water body to be placed under a HAB advisory by the ND Department of environmental quality. A HAB, or harmful algal bloom is an overgrowth of the toxic blue-green algae on the surface of water.

For now, Patterson Lake is only under an advisory, meaning that people can still swim and recreate on the lake, but they should avoid the water if it looks like spilled green paint or pea soup.

If people do recreate in a water body with a HAB advisory, they should avoid swallowing water and watch small children and pets who may ingest water. Rinse off with clean water after swimming and stay away from areas of scum when boating.

The toxins in blue-green algae can cause harm to people, wildlife, livestock, pets, and aquatic life. Almost every year in North Dakota, a few cases of pet and livestock deaths occur due to drinking water with HABs.

Currently, McDowell Dam near Bismarck, the Jamestown Reservoir near Jamestown, and Patterson Lake are the three water bodies in North Dakota that are under a HAB advisory.

The Bowman-Haley Reservoir near Bowman is the one place that is under a HAB warning, meaning that people should avoid all contact with the water.

