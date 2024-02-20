Air travel up in January in North Dakota

The number of commercial airline boardings in North Dakota continues to increase.

The state Aeronautics Commission says more than 94,000 passengers flew out of the eight commercial airports in January. That’s up 4 percent from January of 2023.

"I think we're finally at the point where airline traffic is able to keep up with passenger demand, particularly for leisure travel," said Aeronautics Commission director Kyle Wanner. "We're also seeing recovery in the business travel market."

Wanner said Bismarck, for example, saw seven percent growth this January, compared with last.

"We're finally seeing more travel from the government, and from business," Wanner said. "That's good news."

The number one airline serving North Dakota is Delta – but the number two, according to January boardings, is Allegiant.

"As we get into the winter months, Allegiant adds flights and seats to their southern destinations," Wanner said. "Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orlando — those are very popular destinations."