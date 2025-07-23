United Way of Cass-Clay names new President and CEO

United Way of Cass-Clay has named Sandi Piatz as their new President and CEO.

She comes to United Way from OmniByte, where she currently serves as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. She’s also worked as Chief Market Officer at Advantage Payment Systems, as well as a Principal at Eide Bailly, in addition to various roles at Microsoft. In 2010, Piatz was part of United Way’s 35 Under 35 Women’s Leadership Program, which she says played a transformational role in shaping her perspective on community service.

She says with many challenges facing the community, she’s eager to dig in and get to work.

"When I think about the work and the team the United Way already has, and the work that they've been doing - you know, look at the Homeless Coalition that they've put together and started making a change and a difference on in this past time - that's work, and that's transformational. And that inspires me to want to lean in and make a difference alongside the team."

Piatz says another life experience that shaped her views on leadership was growing up on a dairy farm in south central North Dakota.

She begins her new role at United Way of Cass-Clay August 25.