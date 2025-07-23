Jason Stugelmeyer is Bismarck's new police chief

The Bismarck City Commission has chosen Jason Stugelmeyer as the new police chief.

He’s currently the deputy chief. And he will replace Dave Draovitch, who is retiring.

Stugelmeyer is a 24 year veteran with Bismarck Police. He became deputy chief in 2018, when Draovitch was appointed as the chief.

"When you have a stable department that's doing very well — it's excelling, and is very well respected and supported by the community — that's the time you would be looking for more of the same," Bismarck City Administrator Jason Tomanek told the Bismarck City Commission. "If we had a department that was struggling and going through changes and turmoil, that would be a time we would be looking for a fresh face, and someone from the outside to create a new culture and a new course."

Tomanek said the Bismarck police department is not in that situation.

"We are in a situation where we have a very strong department," Tomanek said. "And I, as city administrator, am looking for more of the same leadership."

The vote to hire Stugelmeyer was unanimous.

"I'd like to thank Chief Draovitch for setting the department up the way he did, and being very supportive with his staff," Stugelmeyer told the Commission.

The new Chief starts his new duty August first.

The other finalist was UND Patrol Commander Daniel Weigel.