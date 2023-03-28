Senate passes potential study of law enforcement equipment and personnel needs

The state Senate has approved a proposed study of the equipment and staffing needs of law enforcement agencies across the state.

As originally introduced in the House, the bill would have granted $480,000 to the Jamestown Police department. That department was looking for help because of the high number of sex offenders released into the community from the State Hospital. But Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Diane Larson (R-Bismarck) said her committee amended it into a study.

"The committee recognized that other communities also have concerns unique to their population," Larson told the Senate. "Rather than voting this on-time grant out of committee, we chose to turn this into a request ton consider studying the staffing and equipment needs of law enforcement departments across the state."

Sen. Terry Wanzek (R-Jamestown) supported the amended measure. But he told the Senate there is a need in Jamestown for the added support.

"One policeman , or detective, a good friend, said 100 percent of his time is spent on managing these folks in our community," Wanzek said.

The measure passed unanimously. It now goes back to the House, to see if there is agreement.

The bill is HB 1415.