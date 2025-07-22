Changes coming to North Dakota's Medical Marijuana program

Some changes are forthcoming for North Dakota’s medical marijuana program.

The changes are a result of action by the state Legislature.

Medical Marijuana Program manager Jason Wahl said the law will now allow medical marijuana edibles.

"We will see inn the Medical Marijuana program a soft or hard item in the shape of a square — and square only — being made by manufacturers to get to market," Wahl said. "We would expect that to be to market, if things go well, towards the end of August or beginning of September."

Wahl said this is a conservative approach to allowing edibles.

"The limit is 5 milligrams per serving," Wahl said. "It's only in the shape of a square, so you won't be seeing candy bars or other forms of a gummy, or beverages, like you may see in some other states."

Wahl also said registration cards will now have a two year expiration date, rather than one year. And he said another change is that telehealth will now be acceptable for the initial application for a medical marijuana card.

"Prior to that, an in-person evaluation had to occur," Wahl said. "Telehealth has been allowed for renewals."

And Wahl said there is a new provision to issue cards to non-residents, if they have a card from another state.

Wahl said 10,600 North Dakotans are registered and qualifying patients. There are eight dispensaries, and two manufacturing facilities in the state.