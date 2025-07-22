Severe weather risk overnight

The National Weather Service is monitoring the possibility of severe storms forming over the state this evening and overnight.

Jennifer Ritterling is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. She says because a lot of weaker showers have formed over the state today, it has removed some instability in the atmosphere – making severe risks harder to pin down today. But in the overnight hours tonight, there is a little more certainty.

"There'll be that kind of shower, thunderstorm activity this afternoon - and depending on if we can get some clearing out after that, there could be another round again this evening. But the greater certainty is with storms that are coming off eastern Montana late tonight into tomorrow morning. That will probably be our big push of significant weather as that comes in.

Ritterling says those storms could start around the 3am hour overnight. Risks include winds up to 70mph, hail up to two inches in diameter, and possible tornadoes. She says residents should monitor forecasts and have ways to be warned of incoming severe storms.