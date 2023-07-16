Fargo's police chief doesn't know why officers were fired upon

Fargo’s police chief says he doesn’t have any idea why a Fargo man opened fire on police officers – killing one and critically wounding two others.

It happened Friday afternoon. Chief Dave Zabolski said officers were sent to what they thought would be a routine traffic accident. But he said when they arrived, the suspect – identified as Mohamad Barakat – started shooting.

The deceased officer is identified as Jake Wallin (wll-een), who had been with Fargo police since April.

"This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and against our community," Zibolski said at a Saturday news conference. That type of behavior obviously cannot stand.”

Officer Zachary Robinson was the one who fired the shot killing Barakat.

A 25 year old woman – a by-stander -- was also seriously wounded.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney spokes about the incident at Saturday's briefing.

“This hurts," Mahoney said. "This is hard to take. We never wanted to see it in our community. Now we’ve seen it”

Zabolski said he has no idea why Barakat would fire on his officers. He said he hopes the FBI and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will find some answers.